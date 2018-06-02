Man commits suicide after killing father, sister, sister-in-law near Larkana

LARKANA: A man shot dead his father, sister and sister-in-law over a domestic issue and then committed suicide in village Mad Bahu near Bakrani on Friday.

Munsab Ali Khero, 40-year-old, opened fire with a pistol on his 65-year-old father Himath Ali Khero, his 35-year-old sister Seema Khatoon and his 25-year-old sister-in-law Musarat Khatoon, killing them on the spot. Later, he shot himself dead with the same pistol

The bodies were shifted to the Chandka Medical College Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to heirs. Villagers told newsmen that the accused was using intoxicating thing and suffering from depression. The killer was married and also had a son, said police. Police further said that his killed sister was also married and had two kids, while his sister-in-law had no child. Police have started a probe into the incident. No case could be registered till the filing of this news.