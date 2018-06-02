Man commits suicide after killing father, sister, sister-in-law near Larkana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LARKANA: A man shot dead his father, sister and sister-in-law over a domestic issue and then committed suicide in village Mad Bahu near Bakrani on Friday.
Munsab Ali Khero, 40-year-old, opened fire with a pistol on his 65-year-old father Himath Ali Khero, his 35-year-old sister Seema Khatoon and his 25-year-old sister-in-law Musarat Khatoon, killing them on the spot. Later, he shot himself dead with the same pistol
The bodies were shifted to the Chandka Medical College Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to heirs. Villagers told newsmen that the accused was using intoxicating thing and suffering from depression. The killer was married and also had a son, said police. Police further said that his killed sister was also married and had two kids, while his sister-in-law had no child. Police have started a probe into the incident. No case could be registered till the filing of this news.
LARKANA: A man shot dead his father, sister and sister-in-law over a domestic issue and then committed suicide in village Mad Bahu near Bakrani on Friday.
Munsab Ali Khero, 40-year-old, opened fire with a pistol on his 65-year-old father Himath Ali Khero, his 35-year-old sister Seema Khatoon and his 25-year-old sister-in-law Musarat Khatoon, killing them on the spot. Later, he shot himself dead with the same pistol
The bodies were shifted to the Chandka Medical College Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to heirs. Villagers told newsmen that the accused was using intoxicating thing and suffering from depression. The killer was married and also had a son, said police. Police further said that his killed sister was also married and had two kids, while his sister-in-law had no child. Police have started a probe into the incident. No case could be registered till the filing of this news.
Comments