Rajwana sent summary to archive after Khosa’s refusal

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana received a summary from the provincial government for appointment of Nasser Mahmood Khosa as the caretaker chief minister on Thursday but the same evening he consigned the summary to the archive terming it infructuous.

“I called Khosa after 9 in the evening to ascertain the position on ground. He explained to me the circumstances that led to his disinterest in the slot and told me frankly that he isn’t interested in assuming the office,” Rajwana told The News in a brief chat here at the President House on Friday. He was in the federal capital to attend the oath-taking ceremony of caretaker Prime Minister Nasserul Mulk. Rajwana said he called Khosa in the evening who had been a good friend.

“Khosa was of the view that he wasn’t consulted before announcing the nomination. Since the controversy has generated a lot of heat, in the circumstances he wouldn’t consider to become provincial chief executive.”

Rajwana said the process of consultation between the former leader of the house and opposition for picking caretaker chief minister was over now. He said the speaker provincial assembly will constitute a parliamentary committee that would nominate the caretaker chief minister.

“If the committee fails to pick a mutually acceptable caretaker, the matter would be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) forthwith,” he said. The governor was hopeful that the matter would be sorted out at the assembly level. “It would be appropriate to settle it as soon as possible, as further delay could cause more complications,” Rajwana added.