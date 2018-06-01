Rajana-Sharqpur portion

TOBA TEK SINGH: The National Highway Authority (NHA) Thursday closed Rajana-Sharqpur portion of Peshawar-Lahore-Karachi section of M-3 and Toba-Gojra section of M-4 for traffic which were opened on May 28 after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated them in a ceremony at Rajana. The NHA officials claimed that so far fencing around the roads and some other work were incomplete.