tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: The National Highway Authority (NHA) Thursday closed Rajana-Sharqpur portion of Peshawar-Lahore-Karachi section of M-3 and Toba-Gojra section of M-4 for traffic which were opened on May 28 after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated them in a ceremony at Rajana. The NHA officials claimed that so far fencing around the roads and some other work were incomplete.
TOBA TEK SINGH: The National Highway Authority (NHA) Thursday closed Rajana-Sharqpur portion of Peshawar-Lahore-Karachi section of M-3 and Toba-Gojra section of M-4 for traffic which were opened on May 28 after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated them in a ceremony at Rajana. The NHA officials claimed that so far fencing around the roads and some other work were incomplete.
Comments