Fri June 01, 2018
National

June 1, 2018

Rajana-Sharqpur portion

TOBA TEK SINGH: The National Highway Authority (NHA) Thursday closed Rajana-Sharqpur portion of Peshawar-Lahore-Karachi section of M-3 and Toba-Gojra section of M-4 for traffic which were opened on May 28 after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated them in a ceremony at Rajana. The NHA officials claimed that so far fencing around the roads and some other work were incomplete.

