FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting bid: Morocco delegation visits Pakistan tomorrow to seek support

KARACHI: A Morocco football delegation will visit Pakistan on Saturday (tomorrow) to convince the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to support it in its planned bid for the hosting rights of FIFA World Cup 2026.

The PFF spokesman on Thursday said that the Member Associations of FIFA will vote at its Congress in Moscow on June 13. There is a joint North American bid of Canada, Mexico and the US along with the Morocco bid. The 2026 finals will comprise 48 teams for the first time, severely testing the capacity of the host.

Morocco has launched a serious campaign to convince football world that they have the potential to host the mega event.The guests will be making a presentation to get PFF vote in favour of their bid.The delegation includes member of the Support Committee Abderrahim Kadmiri, Ambassador Morocco 2026 Hicham El Guerouj, CEO of the Morocco Bid 2026 Hicham Al Amrani.