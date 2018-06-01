Multiple sclerosis patients could become disabled for life if not treated, warn experts





Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system, affecting more than 2.3 million people worldwide. It impacts each person differently, with symptoms ranging from numbness in the limbs or forgetfulness to paralysis or loss of vision.

Dr Mughis Sheerani, consultant neurologist and clinical neuropsychologist at Karachi’s South City Hospital explained this while speaking to The News on Wednesday. World MS Day, globally marked on May 30, aims to address the true physical and emotional impact of MS by bringing the community and supporters together. Multiple sclerosis is an inflammatory disease that damages the insulating covers of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It is a chronic disease, caused when the body’s immune system attacks the central nervous system, damaging the myelin sheath—the protective layer covering the nerves that carry signals between the brain and spinal cord and the rest of the body.

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disorder in which the covering of cells of brain and spinal cord is destroyed. If not treated properly cells themselves can also get damaged. Therefore, early treatment is advisable.

Defining typical symptoms of this medical condition, Dr Sheerani added, “The symptoms include loss of vision, loss of any limb function, balance problems, speech difficulty, double vision, urinary incontinence and other neurological symptoms. Because the symptoms of MS typically come and go, it is called a relapsing and remitting disease.”

The cause of MS is still unknown but it is an autoimmune disorder with multiple reasons. It is most common in Northern hemisphere of the world. MS affected typically young females and males between 20 and 40 years of age.

“MS is not contagious or fatal but it can be very disabling if not treated properly. MS can cause physical disability particularly if not timely treated. “This can include walking difficulty and balance problems. Fortunately, several treatments, both oral formulation and intravenous formulations, are available in Pakistan,” said Dr Sheerani.

Unfortunately, for the MS patients, prevalence studies are not available in Pakistan. Diagnosis is also delayed due to lack of availability of neurologists. Pakistan was among the countries where the incidence of the disease was low. Cases have started surfacing quite frequently and the estimated number can be few hundred thousand.

The disease affects 400 people a year, but as our diagnostic facilities have improved this ratio could be more. The disease is ancient, it has been in our country for centuries but we could only detect it for the first time some ten years back after acquiring modern equipment. Its presence in Asia was more prominent in its central and eastern parts.

The number of actual victims could be beyond expectations due to absence of epidemiological data and diagnosis in most part of our country. People in rural population would take any patient with unknown symptoms to a spiritual healer or a quack instead of getting proper medication.