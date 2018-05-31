PHF names team for Holland tour

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has named 22-member national hockey team for the Holland tour that also includes participation in the Champions Trophy starting from June 23.

The team would be further trimmed for the concluding Champions Trophy also to be hosted by Holland.

The selected team is: Goalkeeper: Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas and Amjad Ali. Other members are: Irfan Senior, Mubashir, Aleem Bilal, Amad Shakil Butt, Tauseeq Arshad, Rashid Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Rizwan Jr, Abu Bakhar, Irfan Junior, Arsalan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Rizwan Senior, Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob, Ijaz Ali, Rana Sohail and Mohammad Dilbar.

The team leaves from Holland on June 2 where the third phase of training camp would be established. Three to four players would be dropped at the end of third phase of training.