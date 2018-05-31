Abrupt administrative changes in Fata ruled out

PESHAWAR: The Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said no abrupt administrative changes will be made in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas after the merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official handout said the government was actively working on materialising the merger in close coordination with the federal government.

The Home Department advised public not to pay heed to any rumours about abrupt administrative, legal or other changes relating to the merger such as the ones about the immediate deployment of police in the tribal areas as reported in some sections of the media.

The department clarified that public would be informed of any changes and all steps leading towards the actualisation of the merger will be taken in a careful and phased manner after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders.