LDBBA to hold Ramazan Basketball

LAHORE: Four matches will be played daily in the Ramzan-ul-Mubarik Basketball Tournament here at Don Bosco School courts under the auspices of Lahore Division Basketball Association (LDBBA) Two courts will be utlised to hold four matches. The first two matches will start at 8pm followed by another two at 9 pm. The final will be held on June 2.