Tue May 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

154 held in Kohat for possessing illegal weapons

KOHAT: The police claimed to have arrested 154 people for possessing illegal weapons during the week long crackdown against the criminals and anti-social elements. A press release issued on Monday said that on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Abbas Majeed Marwat, the police launched an operation in the Kohat city, Saddar and Lachi areas against the outlaws and illegal arms. It said 154 persons were arrested for keeping illegal weapons of different bores. The weapons seized from the accused included hundreds of firecrackers, explosives, 29 Kalashnikovs, nine repeaters, 17 rifles, 33 guns, 156 pistols and 12,000 rounds.

