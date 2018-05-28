Anti-Fata merger protest: Enraged JUI-F workers ransack PTI MNA’s office

KOHAT: A group of enraged tribesmen mostly JUI-F workers ransacked the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Qaiser Jamal in Darra Adamkhel on Sunday to register protest at the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, sources said.

The sources said that the incident happened at Zarghukhel area of Darra Adamkhel semi tribal region in the evening. The tribesmen staged the protest against the Fata merger and blocked the Indus Highway for all kinds of traffic.

The angry protesters later laid siege to the office of the PTI MNA Qaiser Jamal. They ransacked the office and damaged the furniture and the fixture.

The Levies Force personnel were rushed to the sight to bring the situation under control and reopen the road but in vain. There was a scuffle between the Levies Force personnel and the protesters that left one Levies man, Kashif, injured. The injured was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The Levies men arrested three protesters and were transported to Eagle Fort. The protesters dispersed after the action by the Levies Force.

Iftikhar Marwat adds from Islamabad: While talking to this scribe on telephone from Darra Adam Khel, Qaiser Jamal Afridi condemned this act and said, “The attack was made by JUI-F workers who were around 100 to 150 in number and were provoked by local Amir of JUI-F Firdous Khan. All were carrying JUI-F flags and ransacked my office for political motives.”

“They don’t want peace in the area and wants political gain from this act, they don’t want development in area and doing such coward acts,” he maintained.

“Only a guard was present at that time in my office, if my relatives or workers were there, it would have been a battle that would have resulted in many casualties,” he added.

“We are peaceful people and don’t want to hamper the peace of area otherwise we can do anything and can answer this act in a better way,” he said.

PTI MNA from Lakki Marwat Col (r) Dr Amirullah Marwat also condemned this act and said, “JUI-F want to bring Taliban back in the area and hamper the peace of area which was brought by the sacrifices of security forces and local people.”