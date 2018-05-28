Turncoats to be held accountable in polls, says Saad Rafiq

OKARA: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq Sunday said that people would hold the turncoats accountable in the general elections.

Addressing a press conference at the railway station here, he said whomever the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would award the ticket, people would vote him. He said the turncoats had been changing loyalties at all times. He said the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif was quite same though their way of expressing was different.

The minister held a meeting with the railway authorities. He said on June 6, the affairs of Okara Railway Station would be handed over to Redemco Company which will supervise all matters. “The voters will never come under any pressure. On July 25, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would again become victorious with the heavy majority.

If Mian Nawaz Sharif had to face any sentence from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Panama case, it will make no difference to election rather the people will vote the

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in majority, keeping in view its development works in the past,” he claimed.

Rafiq said if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had to go for seat adjustment in other provinces then it would not hesitate in doing so. “Now the politics of cheating will not work and people will them out of the elections,” he added. MNA Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj was also present on the occasion.

MAN BOOKED OVER THREATS TO BAILIFF: A man was booked for threatening the court bailiff and tearing off the court notice here on Sunday.

Farhan Ali Shah, the court bailiff of Renala Khurd civil court, delivered a court notice to Amin Tanveer. Amin tore off the notice and issued heinous threats to the bailiff. A case has been registered with the Renala Khurd City police station. Further investigation is under way.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted by six persons here on Sunday. A 14-year-old girl of Shafqa Block was abducted by Zafar Iqbal, Rana Shahzad, Ikram Jani and their accomplices. The police have registered a case and started investigation.