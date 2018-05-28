Russia’s Makarova is first winner at Roland Garros

PARIS: Russian Ekaterina Makarova claimed the first win of the 2018 French Open as she brushed aside Zheng Saisai in the first round on Sunday. The 29-year-old, a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, saw off her Chinese opponent 6-4, 6-1 out on Court Six in the sunshine at Roland Garros. World number 35 Makarova will next face either Japan’s Kurumi Nara or Czech Barbora Strycova in round two.