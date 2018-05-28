Youth dies as truck overturns

LAHORE: A youth was killed by a speeding truck loaded with onions in the limits of Lower Mall police on Sunday.

The rashly-driven truck flipped over in the middle of the road. Police shifted the body, yet to be identified, to morgue. The truck was removed from the road by a crane after three hours.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A 20-year-old girl committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in Green Town area on Sunday.

The girl was identified as Ramsha. She had reportedly swallowed poisonous pills over an unknown domestic issue. She was rushed to a local hospital where she expired. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of her death.

TRAIN KILLS MAN: A man was crushed to death by a train in Liaqatabad police precincts. An eyewitness told the police that the man yet to be identified was crossing a railway track when a train hit him to death.

The body was shifted to morgue.

107 OUTLAWS ARRESTED: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams arrested 107 culprits including 42 POs and helped 2,354 commuters. The PHP teams recovered four Kalashnikovs, three rifles, 22 pistols, six guns, 403 bullets, stolen car FDG/486, stolen bike APL-4, 158-litre liquor, and 8,712 gram charas from the possession of the arrested criminals. PHP teams reunited ten children M Ahmad, Nadeem, Ali Raza, Imran, Nadeem, M Bilal, Jalal Ahmad, Sheraz Ahmed, Rimsha and Afnan with their parents.

Two men found dead: A 36-year-old man was found dead in the Bhatt Gate police area on Sunday. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police said, adding he might have died of an overdose of drugs.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man was found dead at a metro bus station in the jurisdiction of Data Darbar police. Police said the man identified as Muhammad Asif of Burewala might have died of an overdose of drugs. The bodies have been removed to morgue.