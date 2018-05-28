Nikah registrar held for issuing fake marriage certificate

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment on Sunday arrested a Nikah registrar for allegedly issuing bogus marriage certificate after tampering with the record. Reportedly, Amtal Khatoon gave an application to the ACE, stating that her brother Asghar Ali had died and left no child behind him. The complainant said that Asghar’s wife Shamim had contracted second marriage with Asghar and had two sons from her first husband. Amtal Khatoon alleged that Shamim was now wanted to occupy the property of late Asghar with the collaboration of Nikah registrar Qari Khalid Shakir. She alleged that the accused Nikah registrar had issued bogus marriage certificate in back dates. Later, she added, Shamim got birth certificates of her two sons showing them children of late Asghar. The complainant said that on the basis of bogus marriage and birth certificates, Shamim had transferred Asghar’s property to her sons. During investigation, the allegations leveled against the accused were proved and the ACE arrested the Nikah registrar for issuing bogus marriage certificate in back dates.