Asian Games: Arshad to begin training after Ramadan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Sunday said that he would begin his full training for the Asian Games after Ramadan.

“I don’t feel any pain now in my back but I have not made any attempt of throwing javelin,” Arshad told ‘The News’. “I do some exercise and will begin full training after Ramadan,” he added.

He said he needed just two months for preparation. “If I trained well, two months would be enough for me. I know that after two months training I would be able to manage a good throw in the Asian Games,” Arshad said.

He injured his back during a throw in the 21st Commonwealth Games held in Australia last month. Arshad had bettered his national record with an 80.45m throw in the qualifying round to make it to the finals. But there he flopped as he managed only 76m.

Arshad, who represents WAPDA, won bronze medals in the 2016 South Asian Games in India and Asian Junior Athletics Championship in Vietnam the same year. Pakistan is yet to hold its athletics camp for the Asian Games slated to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.