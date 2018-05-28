Road to progress

Since the inception of Pakistan seven decades ago, the country has miserably failed to live up to the expectations of this country. Despite having vast natural resources and large human asset at its disposal, this nation, unfortunately, is still struggling to stand on its own feet. If compared with Pakistan, much smaller countries – Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan – have achieved the status of being developed countries. In addition, it is ironic that Bangladesh, with its limited land and meagre resources, is performing far better economically than Pakistan.

If corruption, plunder, nepotism and lack of accountability remain the orders of the day, our country will never grow. We need to act promptly to do away with all unfair practices that are hindering the country’s growth. We need to work hard to transform Pakistan from a developing country to a developed one.

Raashid Mohsin

Islamabad