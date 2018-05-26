Sat May 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

P
PPI
May 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Terrorist killed in encounter

QUETTA: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces during a raid near Mastung.According to sources, on a tip-off, a FC team conducted raid in the mountains near Mastung area. Seeing FC team the terrorists opened fire on them. During exchange of fire one member of a banned outfit was killed on the spot.The security forces also claimed to have recovered weapons and hand grenades from the spot.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar