Terrorist killed in encounter

QUETTA: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces during a raid near Mastung.According to sources, on a tip-off, a FC team conducted raid in the mountains near Mastung area. Seeing FC team the terrorists opened fire on them. During exchange of fire one member of a banned outfit was killed on the spot.The security forces also claimed to have recovered weapons and hand grenades from the spot.
