Relatives of slain youth stage demo against police

GUJRANWALA: Heirs of a murdered youth Friday staged demonstration against the police for not arresting the accused killer.

The protesters alleged that accused Qamar, along with his companions, tortured a youth Karamat to death when his cattle entered the fields for graze.

They said Nowshera Virkan police had arrested only one accused while no action was taken to arrest the other accused involved. The protesters demanded their immediate arrest.

Body recovered: The burnt body of a man was found from Alam Chowk in Aroop police limits on Friday. Passersby spotted a body in a plot near Alam Chowk and informed the police. The police have shifted the body to the DHQ Hospital and started investigation.