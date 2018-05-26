Tennis: Nastase arrested twice in one day for driving offences

BUCHAREST: Flamboyant former tennis world number one Ilie Nastase was pulled over by Bucharest traffic police twice on Friday on suspicion of drink driving and a few hours later for driving without a licence, the Romanian authorities said.

The 71-year-old attempted to drive away when flagged down by police at 4.45 am local time. Police gave chase and blocked Nastase’s car after 200 yards, the head of the Bucharest traffic police Victor Gilceava told a press conference. He was handcuffed, hauled off and asked to provide a sample, which he refused to do, the police added.

In the end, a breath test proved positive, said Gilceava.Nastase was allowed to leave police custody after being fined 1,000 lei (215 euros, $251) and his licence was suspended for three months. The police also opened a criminal investigation. Nastase then went to the hospital on a scooter to obtain a certificate to back up his assertion that the police had used force to handicuff him.

On leaving the hospital, Nastase was arrested for a second time by the traffic police and taken to their headquarters. Police also opened a second investigation for “driving without a valid licence,” said Gilceava.