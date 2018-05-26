Azerbaijan, Pakistan relations based on mutual respect: ambassador

Islamabad : Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada has said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have enjoyed close cordial relations which are based on strategic partnership, confidence, mutual respect and trust.

He expressed these views in a message issued on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national day of their country.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada, also talked about the history and legislative activities, territory and Diplomatic relations.

Ambassador said that this day is traditionally celebrated in memory of May 28th 1918, the date when Azerbaijan Democratic republic was established as the first secular parliamentary and democratic republic in the east, and throughout the Muslim world.

This year Azerbaijan celebrates the 100th anniversary of Republic Day. President of Azerbaijan has also declared 2018 as the Year of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Azerbaijan. The creation of Azerbaijani Democratic Republic 100 years ago was a historic event for Azerbaijani nation.

He also mentioned about Azerbaijan Democratic Republic left an indelible mark in the history of national statehood with its rich state building experience and prepared a good basis for the future independence of Azerbaijan.

The history, the statehood traditions created 100th years ago remained in the blood and entered forever into the history of our nation.

The Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan proved that neither bloody tyranny nor the regime of suppression could terminate the independent state system establishment nor concepts of freedom of Azerbaijani people and 1991 Azerbaijan once again regained independence.

After regaining independence Azerbaijan made great strides in all areas. Now Azerbaijan is a state which successfully continues its dynamic development for more than 25 years.

Over these years Azerbaijan achieved stable and rapid growth in all fields within the country and by the policy of the president the dynamic development of Azerbaijan strongly continues.

The modern, emerging, stable, prosper and peaceful Azerbaijan is now the successor of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and we are proud of it.