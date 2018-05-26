JI urges people to vote for men of character

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the forthcoming elections would be the best opportunity for the nation to reject thugs and plunderers, and instead elect religious parties candidates who were known as men of character and integrity.

Delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora, he said the message of the holy month of Ramazan was that the Muslims should choose God-fearing and bold people as their leaders who could see eye to eye with the enemy. He said it was time that the nation went through the process of self-accountability and elected a leadership that was aware of the problems of the Ummah and was also capable of resolving the issues. He said Almighty Allah had always given supremacy to Islam. He said Islam was destined to be the dominating force and not be subservient to anyone. He said Muslim Ummah would be suppressed and subservient when it did not respond to the call of Islam in any sphere.

He said the plight of the Muslim rulers was pitiable as they placed themselves at the mercy of the super powers at different times. Islam, he said, wanted the believers to submit themselves to the Will of Allah but human beings were misled by Satan and opted the path of obstinacy and were thus deprived of the divine help and assistance.

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said that when the believers’ faith became weak and their conscience was dead, they lost respect despite having large forces and vast worldl