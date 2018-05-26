Seven injured in clash

LAHORE:At least seven people were injured when two groups attacked each other on Suggian Road on Friday over a property issue.

The injured victims said that the attackers had come to take illegal possession of their land but they offered resistance. Upon which, the attackers severely beat them up and later opened firing. Seven people were injured in the incident.

The relatives of the injured and the locals blocked traffic in protest by placing the injured in the middle of the road. The protesters burnt tyres and chanted slogans against police who reached the spot after one and a half hours. They demanded immediate legal action against the attackers.

Man dies: A 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the Gujjarpura area on Friday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing a road near Engineering University when a rashly-driven car hit and killed him. The body has been removed to morgue.

Meanwhile, a labourer, Amanullah, expired in a local hospital, a few hours after he was burnt in a fire broke out in a plastic factory in the Gajjumatta area. A 36-year-old man expired in a local hospital, five days after he was shot at and wounded by some bike riders in the Lower mall area. The victim was identified as Sarwar Nazeer of Shafiqabad.