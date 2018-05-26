Open sewers

It is unfortunate that sewers in Karachi are not maintained properly. The municipal authorities are not paying any attention to this problem. These overflowing sewers are responsible for the growth of mosquitoes, which spread diseases such as malaria and dengue.

This problem has reached extreme levels and is consequently creating problems for residents. There is a pungent stench in many parts of the city. It is hoped that the authorities concerned will take prompt and necessary action to overcome this problem.

Mehak Aslam

Karachi