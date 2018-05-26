Increase our pension

The PML-N-led government will be completing its tenure in a few days. At this stage, it must not forget the plight of senior citizens who have been receiving Rs5,250 per month as EOBI pension for many years now without any increments.

The higher authorities should consider increasing the amount to at least Rs10,000 as this will make it easier for senior citizens to make ends meet.

Ahmad Nawaz

Islamabad