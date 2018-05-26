PHC crackdown: Illegal treatment centre sealed; 250 inmates evacuated

LAHORE: On the directions of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), the district health authority on Friday sealed an illegal drug treatment and rehabilitation centre after evacuating 250 inmates detained in sub-human conditions besides registering an FIR against the violators.

According to a PHC spokesperson, Aamir Chishti Hospital was functioning illegally without being registered with the PHC, and the inmates were being treated inhumanely. Under the guidance of the PHC, a comprehensive evacuation plan was worked out in coordination with the district administration, both health departments and city police. The Authority, assisted by the district administration and police, jointly carried out the operation, and evacuated 250 inmates to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health.

The patients were screened by a four-member medical board, headed by Prof Dr Aftab Asif of the King Edward Medical University. After essential treatment, they were allowed to go to their homes with their families.

The PHC spokesperson said Aamir Chishti Hospital was recently sealed due to its illegal functioning, but its owners Aamir Chishti and Imran Chishti illegally broke open the seal, and resumed the operations. The PHC directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against the violators and initiate criminal proceeding against them.