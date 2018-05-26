Petrol shortage feared as companies delay supply

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In view of the expected hike in the petroleum products price, oil marketing companies have allegedly started delaying retail consignments, which may lead to shortage of the petroleum products.
The state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) claimed availability of sufficient stocks at their filling stations.
However, there are reports of delay in supply of fuel to other petrol pumps.
