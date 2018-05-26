Sat May 26, 2018
Top Story

BOC
by our correspondent
May 26, 2018

Petrol shortage feared as companies delay supply

LAHORE: In view of the expected hike in the petroleum products price, oil marketing companies have allegedly started delaying retail consignments, which may lead to shortage of the petroleum products. 

The state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) claimed availability of sufficient stocks at their filling stations. 

However, there are reports of delay in supply of fuel to other petrol pumps.

In This Story

