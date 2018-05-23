2 more Leaguers join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday gave another blow to the ruling PML-N as two more lawmakers announced their decision to join PTI.

Two lawmakers of the ruling PML-N, MNA Ashiq Gopang and MPA Amir Gopang along with their companions formally announced to join PTI after a meeting with Chairman PTI Imran Khan at Chairman’s Secretariat Banigala.

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen was also present in the meetings. The newly joined members expressed confidence over the party and its leadership.

Welcoming the new members into PTI’s fold chairman PTI extended heartfelt wishes and prayers.