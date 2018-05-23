73 clinics of quacks sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 73 outlets of quacks here on Tuesday. The action was taken in different districts including Attock, Rahimyar Khan, Multan, Gujrat, Sialkot, Pakpattan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Sargodha and Lahore. Officials of districts administration and police accompanied the PHC teams. The PHC teams visited 260 treatment centres and closed 73 businesses, which were being run by quacks.