‘Imran plagiarised Vision 2025’

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N leaders while ridiculing the 100-day plan given by the PTI chairman Imran Khan termed it simulacrum of Vision-2025 as they said that keeping in view the past record of the PTI government, the new plan was also bound to fail.

“The 100-day plan is not based on reality, it is incoherent and incomplete without any planning to generate funds,” the PML-N leader said. These views were expressed by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Water and Power Awais Leghari and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar in a press conference.

Addressing the press conference, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail talked about financial details of PTI's 100-day plan.” PTI's 100-day plan will cost Rs1.6 trillion more during every financial year and he has not disclosed how he will get this money,” Miftah Ismail said adding that the PTI would need Rs8 trillion for five years.

He said creation of new province would cost Rs50 billion, support to eight million families requires Rs185 billion and new 10 million jobs would also require Rs140 billion every year. He said someone should ask Khan Sahib where he would get Rs1.6 trillion from to fulfill his plan.

Minister for Water and Power Awais Leghari on issue of South Punjab said they had already passed resolution on the issue and there was nothing in 100-day plan. He pointed out that the KP chief minister recently announced a water policy challenging Pervaiz Khattak to tell him as to what details of the policy are. “I can challenge that he does not know as to what is the water policy,” he said.

Haroon Akhtar said the 100-day plan says that a task force would be formed to bring back looted money back to Pakistan whereas no one could do so by use of force. “We have already signed required international agreements for this purpose,” he said.