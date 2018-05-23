Gold slips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices dipped slightly on Tuesday, hovering not far off a 2018 low struck in the previous session as a firm dollar near five-month highs and optimism in global markets curbed appetite for the precious metal.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,290 per ounce, as of 0614 GMT. In the previous session, it slid to $1,281.76, its lowest since Dec. 27. U.S. gold futures for June delivery slipped 0.1 percent to $1289.8 per ounce. "I think the overriding narrative here is where the dollar is going," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA. Abating geo-political risk was also weighing on sentiment for gold, he added. The dollar traded below a five-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, catching its breath after a broad rally inspired by rising U.S. bond yields and relief at an easing of U.S.-China trade tensions.
Bengaluru : Gold prices dipped slightly on Tuesday, hovering not far off a 2018 low struck in the previous session as a firm dollar near five-month highs and optimism in global markets curbed appetite for the precious metal.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,290 per ounce, as of 0614 GMT. In the previous session, it slid to $1,281.76, its lowest since Dec. 27. U.S. gold futures for June delivery slipped 0.1 percent to $1289.8 per ounce. "I think the overriding narrative here is where the dollar is going," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA. Abating geo-political risk was also weighing on sentiment for gold, he added. The dollar traded below a five-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, catching its breath after a broad rally inspired by rising U.S. bond yields and relief at an easing of U.S.-China trade tensions.
Comments