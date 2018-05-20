Heat exhaustion — a greater threat during Ramazan

Islamabad : In the existing weather conditions, the Individuals fasting in the holy month of Ramazan are at a greater risk of falling prey to heat exhaustion that may cause serious complications and even death if not treated in time.

Heat exhaustion if not managed properly may progress to heat stroke and can cause damage to brain and other vital organs in the body and even can cause death. Heat exhaustion is often associated with dehydration and can be avoided by avoiding exposure to extreme temperatures.

The two types of heat exhaustion are water depletion and salt depletion means it is either the deficiency of water or the deficiency of essential salts in the body and that is why the persons fasting become more prone to contract the health threat particularly when exposed to extreme temperatures in severe heat, said Deputy Director at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the heat exhaustion is a heat-related illness and can be avoided by avoiding exposure to severe heat. The fasting individuals must take proper preventive measures to avoid heat exhaustion as it may progress to heat stroke and can be deadly, he said.

Studies reveal that the symptoms of heat exhaustion caused by deficiency of water include excessive thirst, headache, loss of consciousness and weakness in the body while the cases of heat exhaustion due to deficiency of certain salts in the body experience muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting and dizziness.

Dr. Khawaja said the heat exhaustion should not be taken lightly. The public sector healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have already started receiving patients with heat-related problems including heat exhaustion, he said.

He said to avoid losses, people must be aware of the importance of immediate treatment in case of developing signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion. Concussion, dark-coloured urine, pale skin, fainting, profuse sweating and rapid heartbeat are also symptoms of heat exhaustion and should not be taken lightly, he said.

Individuals particularly who are under fast should not go out and spend long hours under the blazing sun at daytime particularly during the hottest hours of the day that is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. as it may cause heat exhaustion, said Dr. Khawaja.

If one has to go out at daytime, one should cover head with hat or cloth and try to avoid exposure to sunlight as much as possible, he said.

He added that if body temperature goes up and the body stops sweating, the person should immediately report to the nearest healthcare facility.

Talking of first aid treatment, he said a patient should be given plenty of fluids without caffeine. Sponging with cool water, bath, removal of tight and unnecessary clothing and application of cooling measures like fan or ice towel also help managing the threat, said Dr. Khawaja.