Govt takes parties into confidence on Fata bill

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday took the parliamentary parties of both the houses of the Parliament into confidence on the proposed legislation for the Fata which is expected to be introduced in the National Assembly tomorrow (Monday).

The meeting was attended by representatives of the parliamentary parties of both the houses of the Parliament except the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) despite being part of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), attended the meeting to support the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the JUI-F opposes the move.

The meeting was attended by Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Shireen Mazari, JI leader Sahibzada Tariqullah, Dr Ghazi Gulab Jamal from Fata and government representatives.

The government banking on the support of the opposition for the smooth passage of Fata reforms bill from both the houses of the Parliament as the major allies of the government -- JUI-F and PKMAP of Mehmood Khan Achakzai – are opposing the merger of the Fata with KP.

Barrister Zafarullah gave briefing to the representatives of the parliamentary parties of both the houses of the Parliament with regard to government bill that is likely to be presented in the National Assembly if the parties agree on it. During the meeting, the parliamentary parties of the PPP, PTI as well as others forwarded their suggestions for Fata’s political and constitutional package and it was decided in the meeting that the political parties will consult their leadership and will come back to the government with suggestions.