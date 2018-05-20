Sun May 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to host 6-nation tourney in Sept

Pakistan to host 6-nation tourney in Sept

LAHORE: Pakistan will host a six-nation international hockey tournament in the first week of September. The tournament will be held from September 2 to 10. The event has been included in the International Hockey Federation’s calendar. Foreign teams which are participating in the tournament include Pakistan, Oman, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Sri Lanka. The venue of the tournament will be decided soon.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar