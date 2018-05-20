Pakistan to host 6-nation tourney in Sept

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan will host a six-nation international hockey tournament in the first week of September. The tournament will be held from September 2 to 10. The event has been included in the International Hockey Federation’s calendar. Foreign teams which are participating in the tournament include Pakistan, Oman, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Sri Lanka. The venue of the tournament will be decided soon.
LAHORE: Pakistan will host a six-nation international hockey tournament in the first week of September. The tournament will be held from September 2 to 10. The event has been included in the International Hockey Federation’s calendar. Foreign teams which are participating in the tournament include Pakistan, Oman, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Sri Lanka. The venue of the tournament will be decided soon.
Comments