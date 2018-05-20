Copper dips

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Manila : LME copper dropped 0.2 percent to $6,869 a tonne following a two-day gain. In Shanghai, the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 51,280 yuan ($8,051) a tonne.
London aluminium futures slipped for a third straight session as inventories
increased, easing worries over a supply shortage in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on major Russian producer Rusal.
On-warrant aluminium stocks in warehouses certified by the London Metal
Exchange - inventories that are not earmarked for delivery - surged by
153,075 tonnes or 18 percent, the London Metal Exchange data showed on Thursday.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7 percent at $2,277 tonne, as of 0331 GMT, not far above Thursday´s two-week low of $2,248.50.
