Besides books, teachers also a must to produce useful citizens: Siddiqui

Islamabad: Only books can't produce useful citizens and the role of teachers for it is far more important, said adviser to the prime minister on national history and literary heritage Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday.

"The teachers play a crucial role in transforming the people's lives through education and training despite the advent of information technology," he told the launching ceremony of a book, ‘Roshni Kay Safeer’ here.

The event was organised by the National Language Promotion Department. Irfan Siddiqui said a year ago, he had floated the idea of publishing a series of books based on the lives and achievements of the teachers, who had devoted their lives for the cause of education.

"The task was given to the NLPD, which it has successfully executed by publishing the first book in a short span of time," he said. The adviser said strong relationship between teacher and student was indispensable for training and character building of the students.

He said he hoped that the next publication under that series of books to pay tribute to the teachers would include achievements of teachers of religious madaris and prominent scholars without any discrimination. On the occasion, noted scholar Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik appreciated the initiative and said the role of teachers was acknowledged for the first time in this way that the books to pay tribute to them are being published on government expenses.

Federal Secretary of NH&LH Division Engineer Aamir Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University Professor Samina Ameen Qadir, Rector of International Islamic University Dr Masoom Yasinzai, scholar Professor Qaisera Alvi, poet Professor Jalil Aali and other literary persons also spoke on the occasion.