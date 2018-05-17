‘Corrupt rulers hurdle to development’

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Wednesday that the corrupt rulers were a hurdle to the development of the country.

"The corrupt rulers have earned a bad name for the country at the international community and are a hurdle to the country's development," he told a public meeting in Nizampur town here.

Without naming anyone, Pervez Khattak said that those who should be ashamed of what they had done to the country were on the collision course. "Such rulers have no honour as they are cashing in on the disqualification," he alleged.

The chief minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan spearheaded campaign against corruption and created awareness among the people about the menace. "That is why the powerful corrupt rulers are being held accountable for the first time in the country," he added.

Criticising Awami National Party (ANP), he alleged that the nationalist party-led pervious provincial government had promoted corruption, nepotism and politicised the state institutions.

"The culture of easyload had damaged the province heavily. The people would have not needed to complain had they elected the right people at the first place," he went on to say. The chief minister said the president of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using the name of religion for political purpose. "Actually he (Maulana Fazlur Rehman) is doing politics for Islamabad instead of serving Islam," he maintained.