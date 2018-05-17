ANP leader backs KP chemists’ protest

NOWSHERA: ANP general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has rendered more than 28,000 chemists jobless.

Speaking at the protest camp of the Chemists and Druggists Association here on Wednesday, he said the chief minister had given power to pharmacists through an executive order. He added that his party was not against the progress of pharmacists but was against depriving chemists of their sources of livelihood.

The ANP leader added that the government action was unwanted and could not address the issue. He asked the government to withdraw the executive order and restore the drug rules to remove the uncertainty among the chemists.