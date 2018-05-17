Cop admits to killing four family members

SUKKUR: As many as four bodies were recovered from the house of an ASI in Shikarpur on Wednesday.According to police, a cop Ali Nawaz confessed to killing his wife, daughter and two grandchildren. The cop, police said stabbed all of them to death following a family dispute. The dead included cop’s wife Zulekha, daughter Farazana and grand children Kashif and Sajjad. Following the gruesome action, Ali Nawaz packed the bodies in gunny bags and dumped them at his brother’s house, who is an ASI. The SHO Faujdari Police Station recovered the bodies. Further investigations are proceeding.