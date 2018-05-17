Phoenix launches new range of batteries in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore: Century Engineering Industries, manufacturer of Pakistan’s leading batteries brand ‘Phoenix’ has launched a new range of batteries named Phoenix Tubular batteries. This was announced in glittering ceremony held at Royal Palm Country Club, Lahore.
High number of distributors, dealers and retailers were present in the launching ceremony. Mr Javed Iqbal Siddiqui, Managing Director Century Engineering Industries, while talking at the launching event shed light on the successful journey of the company. “Phoenix batteries were launched in 2007 with a monthly production of 4,000 units, and today 175,000 batteries are produced.***
Lahore: Century Engineering Industries, manufacturer of Pakistan’s leading batteries brand ‘Phoenix’ has launched a new range of batteries named Phoenix Tubular batteries. This was announced in glittering ceremony held at Royal Palm Country Club, Lahore.
High number of distributors, dealers and retailers were present in the launching ceremony. Mr Javed Iqbal Siddiqui, Managing Director Century Engineering Industries, while talking at the launching event shed light on the successful journey of the company. “Phoenix batteries were launched in 2007 with a monthly production of 4,000 units, and today 175,000 batteries are produced.***
Comments