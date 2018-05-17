Rupee flat

The rupee maintained its firmness against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday, currency dealers said.

The rupee closed unchanged at 115.61/dollar. The currency remained stable at 115.61/115.64 due to continual insignificant dollar demand from importers.

The local currency continued to appreciate in the open market on the back of easy supply of the dollars.

It closed at 117.40/117.70 for buying and selling against the dollar. It was ended at 117.60/117.90 in the previous trading session.

Dealers said the kerb market was stable due to the match between demand and supply of the greenback in the market. They expect the currency to further strengthen in the coming sessions.