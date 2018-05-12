Sat May 12, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2018

Amir Khan to develop boxing academies in Gwadar

LONDON: British Pakistani boxing star Amir Khan has said that Pakistan is haven for the investors and he will be establishing many training academies for boxing in Gwadar and some other cities in Pakistan while working with a leading real estate developer.

The boxer, who recently made his comeback with a big win in the arena, was talking to media here in London at the two-day pre-launch event for China Pak Golf Estates in Gwadar.

