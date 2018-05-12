Japan donates buses for women

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that provision of efficient traveling facilities is one part of the multi-pronged approach for the women empowerment initiated by his government in the province.

He was speaking at a ceremony of handing over buses donated by the Japanese government for efficient travelling services for the women of Mardan and Abbottabad. Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir and women activists also spoke on the occasion, said a handout. The chief minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had initiated the process of mainstreaming the women, giving them unprecedented incentives, which was prerequisite for the formation of a just society.

“This is the beginning. We will continue efforts till the total empowerment of women,” he added. He said the PTI government would not allow anybody to create problems in the total empowerment of women.