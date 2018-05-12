Seven found dead at Australian rural property

PERTH, Australia: Four children and three adults were found dead on Friday at a rural property near the Margaret River wine region in western Australia, in an apparent murder-suicide with two weapons found nearby.

Police said they responded to an early-morning phone call and arrived to find a "horrific incident" in the small town of Osmington near the world-renowned wine-growing area, south of Perth.

Five bodies were found inside a house and two outside. Homicide detectives were investigating but police were not looking for a suspect -- suggesting a murder-suicide. "I can only say at this point in time, we have no information to raise concern about wider public safety issues," Western Australia police commissioner Chris Dawson said.

"We’re still yet to make contact with other members of the family so at this point in time, all I’ll confirm is that there are four children and three adults that have all been located deceased." The ages of the children were not released. Dawson said there appeared to be gunshot wounds, "but I don’t want to go further than that as two firearms have been located at the scene".