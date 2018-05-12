UAE releases 1,000 Houbara bustards in RY Khan region

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities released 1,000 Houbara bustards in the Rahim Yar Khan region for enhancing the number of the precious birds in deserts of Pakistan. The release of the birds came in the presence of UAE ambassador in Islamabad, representatives of International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), Abu Dhabi, and officials of Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department of the Punjab province and Pakistani media. People of the area have appreciated the gesture of the UAE government. The UAE ambassador is of the view that the exercise is a part of its constant pursuit and efforts of preservation the bird.