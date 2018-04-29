Sun April 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Five of a family killed in Jhang accident

JHANG: Five members of a family, including two women and two children, were killed in a road accident near Chak Korianwala on Friday.

Reportedly, a motorcycle was hit by a speeding dumper on Shah Jewana-Lalian Road. As a result, Ghulam Murtaza, Musarrat Bibi, Fiza Bibi, Tayyaba Riaz and Meera were killed on the spot. The dumper driver fled from the spot.

Later, villagers protested against the incident by blocking a road at Adda Chund Bharwana and demanded immediate arrest of the dumper driver.

