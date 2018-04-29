PU, LCWU get provisional VCs

LAHORE : For the first time in the history of Punjab University (PU), the university got a female Vice-Chancellor (VC) with the appointment of Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen as the provisional VC on Friday.

Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen is Dean Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences and Director of the Institute of Administrative Sciences at PU.

Separately, the Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor as provisional VC of the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor is Chairperson of Department of Zoology at the LCWU.

Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab issued notifications in this regard on Friday. It is pertinent to mention that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had suspended LCWU’s VC Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi while Prof Dr Zakria Zakar had tendered resignation as acting VC of PU during hearing of a suo motu about the hiring of public sector universities last week.

The CJP had directed the authorities concerned to appoint senior most faculty members as the provisional VCs until the selection of regular incumbents.

For Punjab University, the HED had issued interview call letters to five faculty members, including Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Prof Dr Muhammad Fakhr-ul-Haq Noori, Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen and Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (presently working as VC UET Taxila). For the LCWU, the interview call letters were issued to Prof Dr Bushra Khan, Prof Dr Shagufta Naz and Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor.

The interviews to select the provisional VCs were held at Government College University (GCU) on Friday.

PUASA: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) on Friday condemned the new criteria for appointment of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) in Punjab and demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the issue.

A meeting of PUASA executive body was held at the university’s club.

Tevta: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that Tevta will upgrade the curriculum of its DAE programme as there is dire need to update it.

Addressing a meeting regarding annual performance of academics Department of Tevta on Friday, he said curriculum of Electronics, Metallurgy, Petrochemicals, Mechanical, Electrical and Civil would be upgraded on emergency basis.

Foreign delegates: Foreign delegates from C-4 countries along with Pakistan’s Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah visited Punjab University’s Institute of Agriculture Sciences (IAGS) for cross pollination of knowledge; experience and development for the control of cotton leaf curl virus menace.

According to a press release, the delegation comprised of representatives of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Benin showed interest to collaborate with different research projects on viruses and cotton crop. They also wished to sign MoU for this collaboration.