Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police posts inaugurated in Lower Dir

Police posts inaugurated in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The regional police officer, Malakand region, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur inaugurated the newly-built police posts at Lajbok and Kadh during his visit to the district. Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that it was the responsibility of police to protect life and property of masses. He said that peace had been restored in the region and police were now capable of maintaining it.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar