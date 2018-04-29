Police posts inaugurated in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The regional police officer, Malakand region, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur inaugurated the newly-built police posts at Lajbok and Kadh during his visit to the district. Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that it was the responsibility of police to protect life and property of masses. He said that peace had been restored in the region and police were now capable of maintaining it.