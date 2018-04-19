Thu April 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CWG gold medallist accorded warm welcome

CWG gold medallist accorded warm welcome

GUJRANWALA: Wrestler Inam Butt, who grabbed a gold medal in 21st Commonwealth Games, was accorded a warm welcome when he arrived here on Wednesday.Inam defeated his opponent Nigerian wrestler in 86kg category bout in Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast Australia. Citizens threw rose petals on Inam. Talking to reporters, he said he won gold medal owing to blessings of God, hardworking of his trainers and prayers of his parents and friends.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar