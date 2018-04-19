CWG gold medallist accorded warm welcome

GUJRANWALA: Wrestler Inam Butt, who grabbed a gold medal in 21st Commonwealth Games, was accorded a warm welcome when he arrived here on Wednesday.Inam defeated his opponent Nigerian wrestler in 86kg category bout in Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast Australia. Citizens threw rose petals on Inam. Talking to reporters, he said he won gold medal owing to blessings of God, hardworking of his trainers and prayers of his parents and friends.