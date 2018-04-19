Thu April 19, 2018
World

AFP
April 19, 2018

Turkey to sack 3,000 more over Gulen link

ANKARA: Turkish authorities will soon dismiss nearly 3,000 military personnel over links to the movement Ankara blames for the 2016 failed coup, a government minister said on Wednesday. Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said officials “discovered a nearly three-thousand strong structure” in the armed forces, state news agency Anadolu reported.

