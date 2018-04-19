Iran president: we don’t intend any aggressionin region

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran “does not intend any aggression” against its neighbours but will continue to produce all the weapons it needs for its defence. “We tell the world that we will produce any weapons that we need, or if necessary we will procure them. We have not been waiting... and will not wait for your remarks or agreement,” said Rouhani at a military parade to mark the annual Army Day. “But at the same time we announce to our neighbouring countries in the region... we do not intend any aggression against you.”